The animal kingdom is very diverse. There are cute animals, small animals, tall animals, and downright terrifying animals. You have mammals and reptiles and fish and birds and so much more. However, not every animal is adorable and or ...well, normal looking. In fact, some of the creatures in the animal kingdom are just downright odd looking. Here are 10 animals that are so weird they don't seem real to me.

1. Star-nosed Mole

True to its name, this mole has a nose that seems like a large open star. The truly creepy thing about this mole is it looks like it doesn't have eyes. Instead its star-shaped nose takes up the majority of its face, completely hiding its very small eyes. It looks like something out of Resident Evil.

2. Whitemargin Stargazer

Turns out this animal is weird in appearance and name. I don't even have words to describe this creature. It looks like a bumpy, sand-colored fish with massive eyes and sharp teeth. Luckily we don't see them much because they spend their time hanging out on reef flats and coastal bottoms.

3. Ocean Sunfish

This poor guy looks like he got flattened like a pancake. Reader's Digest shares this interesting fact about them. "It is one of the heaviest and boniest fish species in the world, weighing up to 1,000 kg." This animal is just weird-looking I'm sorry. It seems to have a long nose shape on top of it's head but somehow it still appears flat and almost flounder like to me.

4. Galapagos Batfish

This guy looks like an angry shrimp mixed with an alien saucer. With a bright red mouth, little legs, and literally a UFO shaped body I have a hard time believing this creature is real — but it is. It lives on the coral reefs in the Pacific Ocean around the Galapagos.

5. Aye-Aye

While a typical pirate call, this is also the name of another weird animal. Honestly, I find this one kind of creepy. I don't know if it is the lack of hair, the alarmingly long fingers, or the odd green eyes. Regardless, this one freaks me out a bit. The aye aye is a primate. In fact it is cool because it is the only primate who uses echolocation, so their are weird and interesting.

6. Axolotl

Honestly, I think this guy is adorable. Look at him! What a happy little salamander. They are so cute because unlike other salamanders they keep their juvenile features for life.

7. Glaucus Atlantics

To me, this weird animal looks like a mix between a salamander, a plane, and a bird — but that's just my opinion. In fact, they are none of these things. Instead, they are sea slugs — I know not what you were expecting. They float upside down just letting the ocean currents take them. Don't interrupt their floating time...they will sting you.

8. Sunda Colugo

This bizarre looking creature is also known as a flying lemur. Although that name is misleading because according to Thai National Parks it is not a lemur and it cannot fly. "The Sunda flying lemur is not a lemur and does not fly. Instead, it glides as it leaps among trees." However it is definitely a weird animal with its tiny little head, big eyes, itty bitty ears, and wide body.

9. Glass Frog

I don't know if this animal is weird or just downright awesome. This frog is appropriately named because it is see through — well at least its abdomen is. This allows you to see their internal organs which is cool and freaky at the same time.

10. Okapi

Last but not least on our list we have the okapi. This animal is weird to me because it looks like it can't decide which animal it wants to be. Is it a zebra? A deer? A horse? Apparently, it is more closely related to giraffes than any of those animals -go figure.