Cute But Not Cuddly: These 5 Innocent-Looking Animals Are Surprisingly Dangerous

Not all ferocious animals appear that way. Granted we all know to stay away from a great white shark or a tiger, but what about animals that don't appear threatening. After all, many of us wouldn't hesitate to approach a rabbit or a robin. Well, looks can be deceiving. Here are five innocent-looking animals that are surprisingly dangerous.

1. Panda Bear

I suppose this one shouldn't have surprised me as much as it did. After all panda bears are a type of bear — and we all know that bears can be deadly. However, their chubby white and black appearance always made them seem so cute. Not to mention that any time I have seen one it is napping or happily munching on bamboo. Regardless, these adorable bears are surprisingly dangerous. They are large animals, so if they attack you their weight and size is a formidable weapon. Additionally, they have sharp claws and powerful jaws — neither of which you want to encounter. Luckily they typically only attack when they feel threatened.

2. Hedgehog

This innocent-looking animal truly caught me by surprise. After all, how dangerous can a little hedgehog be? As it turns out, those adorable little spikes can be quite the menace. When a hedgehog feels safe, those spikes lay flat and are not an issue. This is how many people can keep them as household pets. However, when they feel threatened those spikes stand up vertically and can easily pierce human skin. While it may not kill you, this little guy can be seriously damaging to your skin if you let it.

3. Leopard Seal

Next up on our list of innocent-looking animals that are surprisingly dangerous we have the leopard seal. I know I know...how could such an adorable wad of blubber possibly be dangerous? Reaching between 8 and 11 feet long, these seals are massive - not to mention heavy. Add that to their strong jaws and sharp teeth and you have a terrifying predator on your hands. Additionally, while humans are not a typical food source for them, they have been known to target and attack humans from time to time.

4. Platypuses

This one just makes me chuckle. I find the platypus to be one of the more comical animals. What is not comical however, is how surprisingly dangerous this creature can be. In case you didn't know, platypuses have "long, hollow spurs in their back legs." Not only do those spurs hurt if they hit you, but they also contain secret poison. Reader's Digest shares that while the spur won't kill you, the poison can cause "a fall in blood pressure, pain, and increased blood flow around the wound." Definitely not an animal you want to get on the wrong side of.

5. Swan

These stunning and innocent-looking creatures are also surprisingly dangerous. While I knew these birds could have an attitude, I never imagined them as a threat. While they won't be able to harm you the way some of the other animals on this list might, a swan bite won't feel good. Luckily, they only seem to go after humans if you get too close to their babies. As fierce protectors, they will hiss, flap their wings, grunt, and nip at you. So it is best to stay clear of their nesting grounds.