Scientists Now Believe Influencers Are The Main Reason Behind The Rise In Shark Attacks

Who knew that trying to pet sharks was a bad idea? Oh right...literally everyone. Although apparently that is not the case. As shark attack cases continued to rise, scientists were desperate to find the cause. According to French scientists, people are to blame. However, it is not your everyday, ordinary people. These scientists are talking specifically about influencers. See how influencers have contributed to the rise in shark attacks.

How Influencers Have Contributed To The Rise In Shark Attacks

Seems bizarre but it actually makes a lot of sense. What is the job of an influencer? To influence you to go somewhere, do something, or buy something. Typically, they are featuring new products or incredible travel destinations. Apparently, various travel and or wildlife influencers have been encouraging people to touch and interact with wild sharks.

While I am all for acknowledging that sharks are not mindless man-eating machines, I don't think we should go around poking them. Professor Eric Clua of PSL University in Paris, France, spoke with the NY Post about the circumstances. He said, "I don't encourage, as many influencers do on social networks, [people] to cling to a shark's dorsal fin or stroke it, under the pretext of proving that they are harmless."

The truth of the matter is, sharks are not harmless. While they may not have a personal vendetta against you, they are apex predators that could easily take you down. So how are these influencers contributing to the rise in shark attacks?

False Advertisement

Although it may seem odd, more and more influencers are filming themselves interacting with sharks. Not only that, but they way that they showcase these interactions encourages people to interact with sharks in the same way. However, they fail to showcase the dangers of these choices. Additionally, some accounts forget to mention that they are experts.

For example, wildlife photographer Taylor Cunningham shared on of the most popular shark Instagram photos. The photo shows her touching the nose of a tiger shark in Hawaii. While her photos look epic, they forget to point out that she is a wild life photographer and is well versed in interacting with nature and wildlife.

Instead, her video just says, "The sharks here feel like family." Additionally, she is a self-proclaimed "crazy shark lady." The ease of her interaction, along with various other videos of influencers swimming with or petting sharks has led people to believe it is safe. However, the opposite is true. Although sharks may not target you directly, they will respond to being poked and prodded.

In fact, the NY Post shared that researchers believe a majority of the attacks were not attacks at all. Instead, they were "defensive responses to being poked and prodded by online clout-seekers." As a result, several people have suffered injuries from their attempts at bonding with these wild animals. Just one example is a Canadian tourist who lost both of her hands because she was trying to take a selfie with a 6-foot shark in Turks and Caicos.

Feels like I shouldn't have to say it but based on the content of this piece I will. It is find to admire and appreciate wildlife — in fact I encourage it. However, let's avoid trying to touch and interact with potentially dangerous apex predators.