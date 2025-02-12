Shark Attack Survivors Open Up About Harrowing Encounter, Thought They Were "Going To Die"

Two shark attack survivors are opening up about the moment they thought they were going to die during a harrowing encounter while on their Bahamas vacation.

Both 24-year-old Summer Layman and 20-year-old Rileigh Decker got attacked while they were swimming off the side of their boat near Bimini Bay. That's when Decker told Today she felt something tug on her leg.

"I was like, 'Summer, what was that?' And she was like, 'Don't scare me like that.' And probably about two minutes later, we were right by the ladder. I felt my leg get tugged down, and I immediately knew I was bit by a shark," Decker recalled.

The shark attack survivor is still in the hospital. A friend came to their aid and helped them back on the boat, but the damage to both had been done.

Shark Attack

The group on the boat used a tourniquet on Decker's leg, which had been bit. Meanwhile, Layman's foot had been torn to shreds.

"They yelled to me that the top of my foot was shredded. And I just hadn't realized until I looked down," Layman said.

Decker added, "I just put my head in my hands. And started praying that God wouldn't take my life and I would live. Yeah, it was very scary." They quickly were rushed to the hospital. From there, they were transported to Florida where Decker underwent two surgeries.

Royal Bahamas Police released a statement about the shark attack.

"Police in Bimini are investigating an alleged shark attack involving two female tourists that occurred around 6:30 pm on Friday, 7th February 2025," the statement read.

"Initial reports indicated that the victims, both USA residents, sustained injuries while swimming in the waters at Bimini Bay. They received initial treatment at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention," the statement continued. "One of the victim's injuries is listed as serious. Investigations are ongoing."

Following the shark attack, neither is excited to go back in the water.

"I won't even put my toes in again," Decker said. It's something Layman agreed with.