Shark Attack At Popular Destination Kills Tourist And Leaves Another Injured

While shark attacks are not as common as people think, when they happen they can be deadly. Unfortunately, on December 29 another attack occurred. This shark attack was so horrific that it killed the tourist involved.

Shark Attack Kills Tourist and Injuries Another

The coast of Egypt is a popular tourist destination. Egypt and the Red Sea coast is known for its stunning beaches and crystal clear waters. However, danger can often lurk in those stunning waters. While the resort town of Marsa Alam in eastern Egypt has not had a shark attack since 2020, this most recent attack has changed their statistics. BBC reported that the attack occurred, in "deep waters outside of the designated swimming area." Additionally, the shark attack involved two Italian tourists.

Reports indicated that the tourist who died was 48 years old and the man who was injured was 69 years old. Egyptian officials shared that both tourists were taken to the hospital in Port Ghalib. However, one of the two did not survive their injuries. When a shark attack kills a tourist, investigations ensue. The resort town's swimming area is currently closed as authorities continue to investigate the situation. Even after the swimming areas are opened, officials warn against swimming near piers.

How Often Do Shark Attacks Happen?

Learning of a shark attack that kills a tourist can be alarming. Additionally, it may cause you to rethink swimming in the ocean. If you are going on a beach vacation, have no fear. The Florida Museum shared data of shark bites from 2023 and found only 69 provoked shark bites worldwide. Additionally, the International Shark File shares that on average there are only 5-10 shark-related fatalities a year. While that the thought of a shark attack still seems terrifying. Let me share with you things that are much more likely to kill you.

Medical Malpractice - kills 3 million plus people worldwide a year

Car Accidents - kills 1.35 million people worldwide a year

Mosquitoes- kills 700,000 people worldwide a year

Bees- kill 788 people worldwide a year

Falling Out Of Bed- kills 450 people world wide annually

Sharks- kills 5-10 people worldwide annually

When you see those numbers I hope it brings you some peace. Sure we spend a lot more time on the road or in bed than we do in the ocean. However, the numbers still speak for themselves.