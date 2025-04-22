Popular Travel Influencer Has Died After Falling Ill While On Vacation

A popular travel influencer has sadly died while on vacation. She fell ill at a party while vacationing on the island of Boracay in the Philippines. Sadly, the 28-year-old never recovered from the illness.

Vanessa Konopka, a travel influencer, was a German native that frequently vlogged about her travels. She ran the vlog channel Happiness Crossing with her boyfriend Fernando. But she fell ill and became unable to eat, walk, or even speak during the last days of her life. She spent her final few months of life bedbound at a hospital in the Philippines. The travel influencer was too sick for travel.

Her boyfriend confirmed she suffered both pneumonia and liver damage. Although it appeared Konopka was on the road to recovery, her condition took a turn for the worse. Even during her health battles, the travel influencer frequently used her vlog to give updates on her health. But fans noticed that her skin began to turn yellow with jaundice, via New York Post.

Popular Travel Influencer Dies

Still, her boyfriend said that she was out of danger in February.