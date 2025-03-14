Popular Travel Influencer Dies After Car Crash With Truck Carrying Hot Asphalt Left Her Horribly Burned

A popular travel influencer has sadly passed away. She died nearly a week after suffering severe burns in a car crash while traveling to a wedding in Mexico.

Travel influencer Elize Caffee was in a car that hit a truck carrying hot asphalt. Caffee entertained thousands of followers online at her handle "3kidstravel". She was going to a wedding with her husband in Cancun. That's when they were involved in a 10 car pileup. A truck carrying hot asphalt struck their vehicle and caused it to flip. Hot asphalt was dumped on top of her in the wreckage.

Although doctors in Salt Lake City at a burn unit tried to treat her injuries, it was too much for the travel influencer.

Her sister shared, "We are absolutely heartbroken to share the news of Elise's passing tonight. She held on so long and fought so hard against an impossibly difficult set of circumstances. Absolutely everything that could have been done for her was done and we are so grateful she was able to make it back home to say good bye to her family before leaving us. We believe in eternal families and know we'll see our beautiful mom, sister, wife, and daughter again. We're so grateful for all the prayers and love that have buoyed us up in the last few days and that we know will continue to in the days ahead."

The driver of their vehicle died in the crash as well. Meanwhile, the travel influencer's husband suffered minor injuries. Her sister wrote about the accident on social media.

"Elise and Dan arrived in Mexico for a wedding on March 6th and on the way to their hotel they were involved in a 10+ car pileup on a freeway in Cancun where a truck full of hot asphalt hit them, flipping their car, trapping Elise underneath, and dumping steaming hot asphalt on top of her as well as the people in front of the other cars," the post from the Instagram account read.

"It happened right in front of a hospital which is a miracle," the post continued. "Hospital workers rushed out and immediately started trying to help get people out from under cars as did my Dan, but were getting burned through their protective gloves because the asphalt was so hot. Elise's body is badly burned, her face is not."

Sadly, the travel influencer passed away from her injuries.