Popular Travel Influencer Plunged To Her Death During Mountain Climbing Expedition

A popular travel influencer has sadly died after plummeting to her death. She was mountain climbing the Tryfan mountain in Snowdonia, Wales.

Maria Eftimova, 28, was a civil engineering student at the University of Salford. She was also a popular influencer online and frequently posted about her travels. Sadly, she lost her footing while trying to scale the mountain and plummeted 65 feet to her death.

According to BBC, the influencer was with her friend Anna and Anna's father trying to tackle the mountain. That's when she took a tumble and fell down the face of the mountain.

Although someone tried to perform CPR, they were unable to resuscitate her. The influencer became the second death at the Eryri National Park in the past two weeks.

Travel Influencer Plunged To Her Death

Eftimova's friend Megan Griffiths mourned the loss of the influencer, describing her as someone who loved life and lived it to the absolute fullest.

"Maria was a one of a kind person who lived life to the fullest - not only adventurous and free-spirited but also incredibly kind, intelligent and selfless," Griffith told the outlet. "Her tragic loss will be felt by so many, and we are absolutely devastated to lose such a precious friend."

Meanwhile, another friend, Victoria Critchley, created a fundraiser for her family. He described her as bright and vibrant and a lovely person.

"Maria was an ambitious, bright and cherished, whose vibrant personality, energy and aura touched and uplifted all around her," Critchley wrote on the fundraiser. "She had a passion for engineering, having studied civil engineering at the University of Salford and a love for extreme sports."

"Her biggest passion being Snowboarding, which she was super excited for and looking forward to doing again on her upcoming trip to Austria," Critchley continued. "Tragically, she was taken from her family far far far too soon."

Sadly, the influencer's family is facing plenty of challenges trying to return her remains to Bulgaria for a proper funeral. They hope that the fundraiser will help them during their time of need.