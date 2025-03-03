Online Influencer Ran Over And Killed By Fisherman In Speeding Boat While Surfing Near Beach

An online influencer is dead after a day surfing turned to tragedy. She was hit and struck by a fisherman in a speeding boat while surfing near a beach in Chile.

Influencer Javiera Ortiz had her whole life ahead of her. She was about to get married in a couple of weeks and entertained thousands online with her content. Sadly, she passed after suffering a fatal head injury and also injuries to her arms. A fishing boat ran her over at Rinconada Beach in Tauca, Cobquecura. Chilean surfer Alexi Valenzeula also voiced her anger at the fisherman who ran the influencer over.

She said, "As a surfer, I regret the death of Javiera Ortiz. The fishermen were negligent. All they needed to have done was put one man at the bow where they could have seen her and avoided this unnecessary accident that led to Javiera's death. It's manslaughter and I hope it doesn't go unpunished."

Influencer Ran Over By Fishing Boat

However, Cristian Aguila defended the fisherman after the death of the influencer. He believes that Ortiz should have practiced more precaution. He wrote, "I think the fishermen have been working there for years and the intruders are the surfers. They should be the ones taking more precautions."

Meanwhile, several of her fans mourned her loss on social media. One wrote, "I'm still in shock at the news. I've only just found out you're gone.Rest in peace beautiful and may light illuminate your path and give your family strength to bear this loss."

Another also wrote, "We're going to miss you Javi. You were greatly loved. Your energy, your desire to share, show and learn in the way you did made you very special. May your being be free, filled with the love of all you shared with."

Following the accident, Police chief Pedro Parra Valdivia revealed that authorities arrested the fisherman in connection to the death of the influencer. He also said, "he fishing vessel was being operated by a person aged 60 who didn't see the female surfer as he approached the shoreline. She suffered serious injuries which resulted in her death. The arrest took place the same day the victim died."