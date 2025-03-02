Crocs Wearing Fisherman Takes A Tumble Almost Into The Jaws Of Waiting Shark

A fisherman probably wished he had picked a different pair of shoes. Sporting Crocs almost landed him into the hungry jaws of a waiting shark.

The fisherman was in the Florida Keys when he took a fall after slipping on a rock. From there, the angler fell into the water and straight on top of a shark. The incident was caught on a viral video. The angler was very lucky as he almost suffered a chomp on the leg. Fortunately, the man had a split second to avoid the angry beast's chomp.

Sadly, his Crocs ended up being a sacrifice to the sea. The shoes fell off into the water and floated away. At least, they didn't end up shark chow as the animal seemed to have no interest in eating the shoes. Crocs are a popular shoe, praised for their comfort, but they can also be a bit dangerous depending on the situation.

Crocs Concerns

In fact, one medical specialist says that Crocs-injuries aren't unrelated at his hospital. Dr. Abdullah Pratt at the University of Chicago Medicine explains what causes injuries with the shoes. He said that Crocs don't provide great traction or ankle support. "People go flying, and so do their Crocs," he said.

Meanwhile, the shoes aren't recommended for working. Sheffield Safety explained about Crocs, "Risk of Workplace Slips: The soles can become slippery on wet or oily surfaces. Envision slipping in front of your colleagues during an important meeting due to slick floors. Think about losing control while carrying precious cargo, leading to spills, damage or even accidents."

Crocs have become an issue for schools in at least 20 states. They've banned the footwear due to the risk of slipping and hurting one's self.

"It's actually a safety hazard," one administrator explained. "Man, they can twist the knees, twist the ankles, things like that."

A representative for the brand said that the shoe is appropriate for everyday wear.

"The Classic Clog is a comfortable, casual shoe that is appropriate for everyday wear. We are not, nor do we market ourselves as, a specialty or performance brand," a spokesperson for the brand.