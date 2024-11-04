Surfer Struggles To Make It To Shore After Shark Bites Off His Leg In Horrific Incident

In an extraordinary tale of survival, a surfer struggled to make it to shore after a shark bit off one of his legs while in Hawaii. The incident happened on November 1.

According to a press release, the 61-year-old surfer was in the water at the "Sand Piles" on Waiehu Beach Park in Hawaii. That's when a shark savagely bit his leg. The surfer had to push through blood loss and the shock of the attack to make it back to shore and get help. The police managed to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding. But there was little anybody could do for his leg. The shark had severed it "just below the knee."

Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety (MFD) Assistant Chief Jeff Giesea said the surfer, Kenji, was conscious following the attack. However, his condition was critical. "I would like to commend the patient for his strength and wherewithal, getting himself to shore. I mean, that's extraordinary. Whatever Good Samaritans offered assistance, I'd like to commend them as well," Giesea told local outlet Hawaii News Now.

Surfer Critical Following Shark Attack

In the aftermath of the attack, the surfer's friends and family established a GoFundMe page. They're hoping to raise $100,000 to cover his medical expenses. Kenji had been surfing for 30 years prior to the shark attack.

"If you've ever been out there with him, you've likely gotten to experience his incredible froth and yee-haws as he's cruising down the waves with the biggest smile on his face," the GoFundPage page says. The surfer had been out on the water with friends. They had helped him get to shore following the attack. "In true Kenji style, immediately out of surgery, he sagely said, 'I still love the ocean!' and we want to support him in getting back to what he loves."

The GoFundMe gave an update on the surfer's condition.

"This accident hasn't lessened his stoke one bit, but he still has a long journey of healing ahead of him so please continue to spread the word and a huge thank you to those who have donated," they said. "Kenji is staying positive and strong for his recovery, and in his own wise words, he says 'tomorrow mo' betta!'"