Dad Can Only Watch In Horror As 13-Foot Shark Killed His 15-Year-Old Surfer Son

Whenever you enter the ocean, there is always a risk of encountering ocean wildlife. While most of the time it will be small fish or maybe a jellyfish, sometimes it is a shark. Although shark attacks are not as common as people may believe, they do still happen. Unfortunately for young 15-year-old Khai Cowley, he became part of that small statistic. His dad could only watch in horror as the 13-foot shark killed his surfer son.

13-Foot Shark Killed 15-Year-Old Surfer

This attack was the thing of nightmares. Khai Cowley and his father were at a popular Australian beach when Khai was attacked by the shark. The 15-year-old was an avid surfer and was out there enjoying the waves. Unilad shares that the attack "happened in the Innes National Park" and that "Khai's leg was bitten off by the shark." Another tragic part of the attack was that his dad was forced to watch in horror.

A person who witnessed the entire event spoke to Adelaide Advertiser and provided details on the event. The person claimed that after the shark took Khai's leg, "Another local guy ran out, jumped on his board and paddled out to help him." That man successfully got Khai up onto his board. The informant claimed that the shark continued to circle the pair on the board and that there was "a lot of blood."

Although the local man was able to get Khai to shore he thinks it "was too late by then."

People Pay Tribute

Khai was given a proper "surfer's farewell" as many locals and surfers formed a circle in the water in his honor. Huge crowds gathered on the beach as well. "The local council said more than 500 guests were set to attend the vigil." Khai's younger brother paid tribute to his "best big brother ever" and walked ahead of his coffin carrying his surfboard.

Khai's father spoke at the funeral saying, "It's so cruel that he's been taken from us at such a young age."