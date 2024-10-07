Horrified Fishermen Cut The Body Of US Tourist Out Of Shark

A fisherman in Indonesia found more than they were expecting on their last excursion. The fisherman noticed the shark was not in normal health, so they captured it and decided to cut it open to determine the issue. The horrified fisherman then discovered the body of a US tourist inside of the shark. The woman had encountered a shark attack while on her holiday and unfortunately, she did not survive.

Horrified Fisherman Cuts Out Body Of Tourist From Shark

The fisherman didn't start out horrified. For this man, it was just another day out on the open sea. However, he spotted a shark that did not appear to be acting normally. He told a news source, "The shark was caught but not in normal health. I thought it had swallowed plastic or a fishing net."

It is a fair assumption considering that "we dump eight metric tons of plastic into our oceans each year." That is the equivalent of 17,637 pounds of plastic being pumped into our oceans each year. Naturally, the effect that has on wildlife is devastating. Furthermore, AimPlasticFree shares that "Scientists estimate that 100 million sharks die each year from being entangled in commercial shipping nets." To make matters worse, that is just a rough estimate.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Given that information, the fisherman's assumption seemed valid. However, he was met with a far more gruesome sight. Once the shark was cut open, the body of a tourist was revealed within the shark's stomach. Clearly, the horrified fisherman realized this woman had suffered a shark attack.

The Sun News shares that the woman was on a diving holiday when a strong current drew her away from the rest of her group. Although the guide tried to bring her back it was to no avail. Then, rescue teams searched for the woman for eight days before they finally had to give up due to dangerous sea conditions.

"Officials in the Liquisa District said the female corpse was still wearing a black wet suit and appeared to be that of a Western woman."

Shark Attacks And Missing People

The horrified fisherman that found the body of the 68-year-old tourist inside of the shark was in East Timor. Now officials from that area are contacting the coast guard in Indonesia. While the wet suit the woman is wearing leads officials to believe that this was just a diving accident, they still wish to further investigate.

Indonesian officials stated, "We are now investigating the case further to confirm if they are the remains of anyone reported missing in Indonesia." Furthermore, they are urging anyone who has missing friends or relatives to reach out. Due to the popularity of diving in the area, they want to rule out any missing people from this shark attack incident.

Thoughts and prayers go out to this woman's family.