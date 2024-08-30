Octopus Tries To Eat Shark In Shocking Video

Many people think that sharks are the deadliest things in the ocean. While they are apex predators and definitely animals you should respect, some creatures do not fear them. One such creature is this feisty octopus who thought it could take on a shark. Watch as this Maori octopus tries to eat a shark as it crosses its path.

Octopus Tries To Eat Shark: An Unexpected Duel

Unilad shares some intense footage of a Maori octopus attacking a draughtboard shark. While a draughtboard is no great white, this is still an impressive feat for the octopus. A draughtboard shark typically reaches about 3.3 feet in length. While that may not seem very large to you or me, it should seem large to the Maori octopus. Especially considering they typically average about 3.2 feet long.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Imagine trying to eat something your size, or slightly bigger than yourself, with nothing but your bare hands. That is exactly what this octopus does! It catches the shark with its bare... tentacles. As the shark passes by, the octopus latches onto its dorsal fin. Then, it proceeds to lower itself overtop of the shark. From there, the octopus tries to eat the shark.

Viewers can see the snout of the shark poking out, seemingly trying to escape its assailant's grip. Time seems to slow as the shark remains under the octopus's tight grip. A tentacle is wrapped around the shark's tail, body, and head. The octopus then flips the shark on its side. Curious sea visitors stop by and watch as this octopus tries to eat a shark.

The shark's body goes limp. Just as things appear to be taking a turn for the worst the octopus suddenly releases the shark. This draughtboard shark wastes no time. As soon as he is released from the tentacle's tight hold, he swims off to freedom.

Do Octopuses Typical Eat Sharks?

After seeing this footage, you may be wondering if an octopus trying to eat a shark is a common occurrence. According to the National Wildlife Federation, sharks are not a typical part of an octopus's diet. "Adult octopuses feed on crabs, clams, snails, small fishes, and even other octopuses."

While octopuses like the giant Pacific octopus can eat sharks, it is not their preferred method of food. If you are wondering how any octopus could take on a shark, especially one of a bigger size, they have a specific tool that helps them. "All species of octopus have venom of varying levels of toxicity, which they inject using a beak that is similar to a bird's."

They pounce on their prey, wrap them in their tentacles and webbing, and then inject their venom. Their beaks can even penetrate hard-shelled prey. Now you know, the next time you venture into the ocean, you should be wary of fins and tentacles.