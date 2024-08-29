Shark Attack Decapitates Teen In Grisly Scene

A poor teen in Jamaica suffered a gruesome fate. The scene was like something out of the film Jaws. 16-year-old Jahmari Reid went out for a solo spearfishing adventure, only to never return. He was involved in a shark attack, which decapitated the teen. Family and friends are still grieving over this tragic loss.

Shark Attack Decapitates Teen In Jamacia

Shark attacks are incredibly rare in Jamacia. The NY Post shares data that states, "Since 1749, only three unprovoked shark attacks have been reported near the island nation." Unfortunately for Jahmari Reed, that number has now climbed to four.

Jahmari was an avid spearfisher. While he and his father argued over the safety of the activity, the teen participated in it regularly. This past Monday was like any other day. Jahmari gathered his spearfishing equipment and headed out to sea. The one difference was that he never returned.

A Gruesome Scene

Divers found the teen's decapitated body the following Tuesday morning, only one day after he vanished from Montego Bay. In addition to missing his head, Jahmari's body was also missing its left arm. The rest of his body was also badly brutalized by the shark attack.

The Jamaican Observer shares that a group of people gathered to view the remains of the decapitated teen. Among the group was Jahmari's father. He told the outlet,

"I can't believe that he went to sea by himself yesterday and that was the outcome. Sad to know. I feel so bad."

Many locals believe a tiger shark is to blame for this vicious attack. Not only are tiger sharks known to be an aggressive species, but a tiger shark was spotted in the area where Jahmari's severed arm was found. The same group of divers that were searching for Jahmari had an encounter with the massive shark.

They fired shots at it, hoping to kill it and remove Jahmari's head from its stomach. However, the shots missed, and the tiger shark got away. The shark was believed to be following a cruise ship when it spotted Jahmari and changed course.