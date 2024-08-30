Massive Shark Washes On Shore At New York Beach

Beachgoers at Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, got quite the shock the other day when a thresher shark washed up on shore. This massive shark startled all those around it. The cameras captured the entire encounter, including the moment when some good Samaritans helped the struggling creatures back into the ocean.

Massive Shark Washes Up On New York Beach

Zoe Berger was one of the beachgoers who witnessed the entire event. She told the NY Post that three people quickly jumped in to help the thresher after it beached itself. Later, those three individuals helped guide the stressed shark back into deeper water. One of those individuals even had to hold this massive shark by its tail.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

All About The Thresher Shark

It was easy to distinguish the type of shark on this New York beach because thresher sharks have a very distinct appearance. Firstly, all thresher sharks have a unique long tail. AZ Animals shares that their tail is "utilized to stun and kill prey." A common prey for the thresher shark is medium-schooling fish. To elaborate, this massive shark will swing its tail towards a school of fish to capture its prey.

While these massive sharks can reach up to 20 feet, they have smaller mouths than most other sharks. Scientists widely accept three species of thresher sharks.

Pelagic thresher: This is the smallest of the thresher sharks. They live in subtropical waters of the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Bigeye thresher: This thresher has a very wide range and is found worldwide. They are considered vulnerable to extinction.

Common thresher: This is the largest of the thrashers, reaching up to 20 feet. They prefer cooler water temperatures but can be found worldwide.

Due to the massive shark's size that washed up on the New York beach, it is safe to assume it was a common thresher.