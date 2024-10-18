When Angry Shark Attacks, All Kayaker Has Is A Paddle In Crazy Viral Video

While everyone knows that sharks and all sorts of sea creatures lurk beneath the waves very few expect to actually encounter one. Sure if you are scuba diving or snorkeling out on a coral reef it may seem more likely but what about when you are just on the surface of the water? Being on the surface made no difference to this hammerhead shark. This terrifying footage shows as the shark attacks a kayaker who only has a paddle to defend himself.

Shark Attacks Kayaker In Insane Video

A kayaker was enjoying his day off the coast of the Canary Islands when a curious hammerhead got a little too close for comfort. While the caption of the video called the moment "terrifying" and said that the kayaker "fought off a hammerhead shark" there has been some debate about whether the encounter was an attack at all.

In the video, a dorsal fin appears out of the water and begins to make it's way towards the kayak. Soon, the massive shadow of the shark is fully visible just mere feet from the kayak. While it can be absolutely terrifying to have a shark come that close to you, there is some speculation online about whether this shark was aggressive.

The kayaker obviously felt threatened as he extends his paddle and begins to assertively prod the shark. However, many online refuse to believe that the shark attacked the kayaker . After being struck, the hammerhead shark comes back to circle the kayak again. Once again, it is struck with the paddle.

Shark Attacks Kayaker Or Kayaker Attacks Shark: The Debate Is On

While I am sure anyone can agree that coming face to face with any shark is absolutely terrifying, the internet seems skeptical of the headline "shark attacks kayaker." People flooded the comment section with their personal takes on the situation.

One user wrote, "Only aggressive one here was the kayaker."

Another added, "I guess it wasn't that terrifying if still the most important thing to do was capture a video of it. Those sharks do not attack humans. Actually as we can see it's just the opposite."

A third chimed in, "Hammerheads are shy animals. They don't mind interacting with humans. He must've made him protective/defensive and that is why the shark was making circles. Leave sharks alone. Educate yourself and stop making videos so other people do the same."

The Monterey Bay Aquarium agrees with these claims and states that "In general, hammerheads aren't aggressive towards humans." However, they do admit that "on rare occasions, larger sharks have attacked people." Seeing as no one besides the kayaker was there during this alleged attack we cannot say for certainty what happened.

It is best to educate yourself about the ocean and all of its inhabitants so you can be prepared for any situation out at sea.