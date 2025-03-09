Travel Influencer Severely Burned After Having Hot Asphalt Dumped ON Her During 10-Car Piileup

A travel influencer was horribly injured after getting in a 10 car pileup while on vacation. The incident left her horribly burned from hot asphalt.

Travel expert Elize Caffe, also known by her handle @3kidstravel on Instagram, experienced severe burns during the accident. She and her husband had been traveling to a wedding in Cancún on March 6. That's when they were involved in a 10-car pileup that severely injured the influencer.

Elise's husband Dan is suffering a bit of survivor's remorse after the influencer was injured, but he wasn't. Additionally, their driver died.

"Elise and I were involved in a horrible accident shortly after arriving in Mexico. Our driver was killed and Elise was severely burned [and] I was uninjured," he wrote. "Elise is currently stabilized but in bad shape."

Travel Influencer Burned By Hot Asphalt After Accident

Meanwhile, the travel influencer's sister shared a post about their accident.

"Elise and Dan arrived in Mexico for a wedding on March 6th and on the way to their hotel they were involved in a 10+ car pileup on a freeway in Cancun where a truck full of hot asphalt hit them, flipping their car, trapping Elise underneath, and dumping steaming hot asphalt on top of her as well as the people in front of the other cars," the post from the Instagram account read.

"It happened right in front of a hospital which is a miracle," the post continued. "Hospital workers rushed out and immediately started trying to help get people out from under cars as did my Dan, but were getting burned through their protective gloves because the asphalt was so hot. Elise's body is badly burned, her face is not."

Sadly, the travel influencer suffered burns from hot asphalt. She's currently intubated and sedated but in stable condition. Hospital staff is working to help treat her burns and clear the asphalt from her wounds.

The post continued that staff was "working to clean the asphalt from her burn wounds and help her get stable so that she can be transferred with a ICU medic plane to the University of Utah burn unit."