Fiery Pileup Inside Highway Tunnel Kills At Least Two, Shuts Down Interstate

Things turned to chaos on a highway in Wyoming leading to the deaths of at least two. A fiery pileup inside of a highway tunnel shut down the interstate on Friday morning.

Authorities had to close portions of Interstate 80 after a pileup inside of a tunnel. The mass crash caused a fire and a chaotic scene. First responders on the scene could see fire and smoke coming from one end of the tunnel. People inside quickly ran for safety, trying to escape the smoke and inferno, via Fox News.

In total, two people died and at least five were injured. Officials were worried about the tunnel's structural integrity following the mass pileup. It's likely that the tunnel will remain shut down for some time. The mess from the pileup has to be clean up. The structure of the tunnel will have to be tested and repaired.

Pileup Shuts Down Tunnel

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says that geologists and also bridge engineers "en route to assess the tunnel infrastructure." Until then, it's likely that there will be a detour.

The incident happened in the morning at the Green River Tunnel. The Wyoming Highway Patrol. First responders tried to get to the scene of the pileup. But smoke made things difficult. Additionally, a tire exploded inside the tunnel after the crash as well.

"My heart is broken for the families and loved ones of the victims of this terrible crash," WYDOT Director Darin Westby said in a statement. "My thoughts and prayers go out to all who are involved. WYDOT and WHP remain on scene to assist local emergency responders and provide additional support and traffic control."

Meanwhile, another official spoke out about the crash. They said that the highway will remain close for now with the eastbound lanes of the tunnel being used by first responders.

"We want to express our sincerest appreciation to first responders in Sweetwater County for their support and assistance in responding to this tragic crash," Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Col. Karl Germain said in a statement. "Motorists are reminded to obey posted speed limits through the detour, and delays are likely."