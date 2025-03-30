Travel Influencer Reveals Which State Is Home To The Most Dangerous Street In America In His Opinion

Walter White would be proud. I guess there was a reason that producers decided to set the drug crime show Breaking Bad in Albuquerque, New Mexico. That's what one travel influencer would find out. The travel influencer declared New Mexico has home to one of the "most frightful neighborhoods in America."

YouTuber Nick Johnson shared his travels on the platform, detailing what he calls the most dangerous street in America. He visited the International District, which locals call the War Zone. According to the travel influencer, the area is full of gangs and drug addicts. The YouTuber documented the area, pointing to the high number of fentanyl use in the city.

The area has seen a rise in homelessness in recent years.

Travel Influencer Documents

"It's an untapped market," the travel influencer said. "There's a lot less competition out here, and its warm, and they give them what they need."

The travel influencer questioned why officials haven't done more to fix the area. Local Sam Elliot said that most people in the area have a gun to defend themselves.

"You can't save any of the people I witnessed on the streets of Albuquerque that day," Johnson said. "But, hopefully every kid growing up in New Mexico watches this video and it scares them into never wanting to live their lives like that. This video should be required viewing for high school kids in your state."

Meanwhile, State Senator Nicole Tobiassen spoke out about the travel influencer and his video of the city.

She recalled, "There was someone that we knew that got an apartment a few years ago in that district, and we went to help them move. When we got there, I was like, 'What?' I was petrified. I'm like, 'I can't believe that you're going to live here.' There were, in the middle of the day, drugged-out people walking in the middle of the street, like where cars should be, walking in the middle of the street with shopping cart."

She continued, "There were people urinating and defecating in the street. That was a few years ago, and it's worse now."