America's Most Dangerous Beaches Is Located In One Popular State For Tourists

Beaches are beautiful respites from the everyday grind. But they can also be dangerous as well. And one state has more dangerous beaches than most.

I'm sure that you can already guess what that state is! If your guest was Florida then you are today's big winner. You win — well nothing, I'm not made of money, but you can feel smug in knowing you were correct. In addition to being home to the shark attack capital of the world, Florida also houses some of the most dangerous beaches in the country.

Tideschart compiled a study of more than 530 beaches. And the top 10 dangerous beaches in the country all heralded from Florida. Talk about an ode to fame. The study was compiled using data such as fatalities, shark attacks, and also natural disasters.

New Smyrna Beach, the aforementioned Shark Attack Capital Of The World, ranks as the most dangerous beach in the country. Five to 10 shark attacks happen there every year. But the second most dangerous beach was Laguna Beach in Panama City. Also on the list was Daytona, Miami, and Palm Beach.

Most Dangerous Beaches

So what makes the beaches in Florida so dangerous? Well, there's a couple factors that you need to consider. For one, it's those shark attacks, which are more frequent there than anywhere. However, it's ultimately natural disasters like hurricanes that pose the biggest threat to locals and tourists alike.

"While shark attacks often dominate the headlines, the real danger on Florida's beaches stems from the ever-present hurricane threat," Ryan Blundell, Tideschart founder, said. "Hurricanes cause powerful rip currents and storm surges, which significantly elevate the risk for beachgoers. This is why it is no surprise that all of the top 10 most dangerous beaches in America are in Florida."

Blundell said that most people aren't aware of how dangerous conditions can be. Weather plays a pivotal role in safety conditions. He explained, "Most people do not realize how much changing surf conditions, unpredictable marine life, and severe weather can impact their safety."

If you want to visit the safest beaches in America, then book yourself a ticket to Hawaii.