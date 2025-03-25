"HPD officers located Gerhardt Konig near Pali Highway and arrested him after a brief foot pursuit. Charges are pending. Mahalo to the public for your assistance," Honolulu police said in a statement.

A prominent doctor in Maui, he had been visiting Oahu with his wife, who he married in 2018. Following the arrest, his place of employment suspended him from his job as an independent contractor across several locations. So the doctor is already feeling blowback from the event.

"Maui Health is committed to patient safety and upholding the highest standards of care," Maui Health told KHON2 in a statement. "We have been made aware of the allegations against Gerhardt Konig, MD. Dr. Konig has been suspended from the Medical Staff pending investigation."

At this point, authorities are still investigating the doctor and the alleged crime. I'm not sure what condition his nuclear engineer wife is in, but it sounds like she suffered some pretty serious injuries. I'm not a psychic, but I predict a divorce in their future.