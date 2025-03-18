Doctors Are Ringing Alarm Over Rise In Cases Of Rare But Incurable Virus At Popular Vacation Destinations

Doctors are concerned about the rise of a rare but incurable virus at several popular vacation destinations. There's concern about the virus spreading.

It's called the oropouche virus or sloth virus. It's native to South and Central America as well as the Caribbean. Although relatively rare, the number of virus cases have increased. Symptoms, according to Mayo Clinic, include high fever, eye pain, muscle aches, and rashes. In more extreme cases, the virus can cause the swelling of the brain.

While it has a very low fatality rate, deaths can occur. The disease is spread through both biting midges as well as sexual contact. Recently, cases popped up in Barbados. More than 8,000 cases occurred in Central and South America in 2024, but only a handful of cases occurred in the US (from tourists returning home).

Sloth Fever Virus

The disease has also been linked to miscarriages among pregnant women. Doctors are warning springbreakers about the virus.

They wrote, "The Public Health Agency of Canada has recommended that, until more information is known, travelers take precautions to avoid insect bites. And for pregnant people or people planning pregnancy to consider deferring travel to areas experiencing outbreaks."

They added, "Currently, no antiviral drugs or vaccines for treatment or prevention of Oropouche virus disease exist."

Currently, there are no known cures, antivirals, or preventatives for the disease. However, you can treat the symptoms with medication. Similar to malaria, the sloth fever is spread through insects. Instead of mosquitos, biting midges act as a vector for the disease. Midges thrive in warm and wet conditions such as the Caribbean.

Deforestation in South America and Central America have pushed the insects into residential areas. Although it's called sloth fever, it cannot actually be transferred from clothes to humans. The disease gets its name in the fact that it naturally occurs in sloths. Instead, it is transmitted via midges and sexual contact.

So if you're planning to travel to South or Central America or the Caribbean, be aware of the virus and its symptoms. Practice proper precautions and try to stay well during your travels.