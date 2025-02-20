Solo Traveler Reveals Why She Thinks The Amazon Rainforest Is One Of Most Overrated Places To Visit

Solo traveler Gerda Lejasmeiere has been to many places through her travels. But the one place that she's not looking to go back to any time soon is the Amazon Rainforest.

Speaking with Daily Mail, the solo traveler considers the Amazon to be overrated. She also said visiting Ecuador was one of the most unsafe places that she's ever visited.

"It is a beautiful country with some incredible destinations," she said. "However, the few days I was there alone before the tour started, I explored the capital. During the day, I felt fine with the bustling city noises. However, as it gets dark around 6 pm it feels a little scary walking on the street, even in the city center."

The solo traveler also opened up about visiting the Amazon. She called the place overrated.

She said, "I was excited about this. However, it felt very rushed and touristy. We went from one place to another with a few pictures on the way. We were a part of a large booking from our hostel and it didn't feel very authentic."

Solo Traveler Talks Amazon Trip

On the other hand, one of her favorite places she ever visited was Lake Como. She said, "Lake Como is known for its beauty. However, I think that the hikes around there are really overlooked, plus the hospitality and food in the mountain refuges was really good. And staying on top of a mountain can provide some of the best sunsets and sunrises you might ever see."

She continued, "I wasn't expecting too much as it is known to be very touristy, but it has to be one of my favourite trips I've done. The multi-day hike I planned really took my breath away."

She's also enjoyed going to the Galapagos Islands as well.

She said, "Of course, I expected to see incredible nature, and I did. However, I was surprised at how friendly and relaxed everyone was. It is known to be a touristy place and only some locals live there. However, everyone we met was super friendly and kind, always willing to help and chat."