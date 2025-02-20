Solo Traveler Reveals What It's Really Like To Travel Abroad By Yourself

Solo traveler Gerda Lejasmeiere has traveled all around the world by herself. The adventurer has opened up about what it's really like to travel abroad by yourself.

She told the Daily Mail, "I used to be shy, but now people don't believe me when I tell them that." She's hitch-hiked all around Europe as a way to explore but save money in the process.

The solo traveler said, "'I didn't go on long trips, but I used to hitch-hike from town to town in Latvia on the weekends to explore it more and, as a broke student, this seemed like a great option."

Solo Traveler Talks Traveling Abroad

But when graduating, she decided to go on a two-month hiking trip across Europe.

She said, "That was quite a great experience, camping in fields and beaches, meeting people and having a great time in general. I'm not entirely sure where the taste for adventure came from, but it seems like I've always had it in me."

But the solo traveler came to the United Kingdom for love. She moved to the country for her then-partner but found plenty of friends once there.

She said, "A few years later the relationship ended. However, I had built a life here by then and decided to stay in the UK. [When I arrived], I didn't know many people, so I joined a Facebook group and organized a hike in the Yorkshire Dales. It was nerve-wracking, but it turned out to be life-changing."

Whether traveling with a group or alone, the solo traveler refuses to let anything stop her. She's traveled to Norway and Iceland and Italy and also hiked mountains as well.

'Travel pushes you out of your comfort zone' she explains. 'It makes you independent, daring, and more understanding.... it's so close but offers so much - history, beaches, amazing food, and incredible nature."

The solo traveler isn't letting anything stop her. It's helped her get out of her shell and meet new people along the way.