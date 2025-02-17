Solo Traveler Has The Worst Buyer's Remorse After Booking 7 Week Trip To Europe

One solo traveler is feeling some extreme buyer's remorse after booking a seven-week trip to Europe. It turns out that she wasn't having the best time abroad. The solo traveler underestimated one key fact about Europe — the sameness of some of the cities.

Taking to Reddit's r/SoloTravel, a user named trapvalleycherries shared that she wasn't having the best time. In addition to battling the flu for several days, she's also a bit tired of everything looking so identical.

She writes, "Hi, I'm a 24-year-old female, and I am 17 days into a 7 week solo trip in Europe. I just was sick with the flu for 4 days. And now I feel better physically. But I can't stop crying. I am currently in Seville, Spain. And I have gone out to see the sights. And it's all the same compared to the last few cities I've been to."

Well, yeah, it's Europe. That would be like coming to America and complaining that all the cities here were the same. But it sounds like there's something bigger going on here. The solo traveler revealed that she's having some issues in her personal life. There's an old saying about traveling, you shouldn't travel when you're sad. Because then you'll just be sad abroad.

Solo Traveler Regrets Trip

She writes, "Each day is crowded streets. The same European buildings, buy buy buy, shopping. And big cities that all feel identical. I was having such a good time before I got sick but then I lost my voice and couldn't talk to people. Now I haven't connected with many people but when I do I just break down and cry to them. My flight home isn't until March 12, and when I go home I also have nothing waiting for me, no job, no community, no guidance on my next steps."

She continued, "So I'm at a loss and I don't know what to do. I am sick of wandering around and just existing rather than enjoying myself no matter how much I try. I have made sure I have been doing non-touristy things such as yoga, going to the gym and taking nights to watch Netflix, but the tears won't stop. Money isn't an issue at the moment so I could go home whenever but I'm worried I'll regret it if I leave but also worried I will regret staying and being so sad."

Fortunately, the solo traveler found sympathetic ears from fellow travelers on the Reddit page.

"This isn't uncommon. You're processing emotions," one user wrote.

"If I were you, I would do myself a favor and travel off the beaten path. If you're tired of the same stuff, you should go somewhere that doesn't look like the places that are depressing you. They're out there, and they're not far away," another user shared.