The Most Under The Radar Places To Visit In Europe, According To Travel Advisors

Are looking to go to Europe for vacation this summer? Why hit all of the typical spots like London or Paris? Instead, consider going off the beaten path and going to some of the most under-the-radar places.

Speaking with CNBC, several travel advisors suggested hitting these places instead. For instance, add Hamburg, Germany to your list of Europe destinations this summer.

Karem George, CEO of Culture Traveler, says that you can visit Hamburg for just $1,090. In their recommendation, Hamburg is perfect to visit at any time of the year. It features both the Elbphilharmonie and Miniatur Wunderland.

They said, "This ultra chic city is beautiful, sophisticated and extremely fun, with a variety of attractions for diverse ages and interests. The setting of the city is quite picturesque, nestled between the Elbe River and Alster Lake with many canals in between. It is an extremely walkable city with many historic attractions in the city center — such as the Rathaus (City Hall) and St. Nikolai Church — flanked by very cool neighborhoods such as the Speicherstadt (Warehouse) District, raucous St. Pauli and the quirky Schanzenviertel."

Europe Destinations

From Hamburg, travel north and hit the Nordics. These underrated countries are full of history and culture. Visit Sweden and Norway for a vacation unlike any other. Melissa Wu, founder of Woodlyn Travel, mentions that you can get flights for under a thousand dollars.

She says, "The Nordics offer a great variety of destinations and activities, from the bustling nightlife and modern hotels of the cities, to rural pastimes like dog sledding and gazing up at the amazing northern lights. Classic Nordic activities like saunas and cold plunges share the stage with farm-to-table culinary extravaganzas. And the dollar is very strong right now, so you'll get your money's worth on some of the best seafood you'll ever eat."

If you're looking for a mountain vacation, consider the Albanian Alps. Scott Abbott, managing director of Wilderness Travel, recommends the location for outdoor enthusiasts.

He says, "The Albanian Alps, also known as the Accursed Mountains, are a mountain range very few people know about, so are totally untouched by tourism. But have some of the most gorgeous and dramatic hikes in all of Europe. They also have guesthouses, mountain huts and hotels that feel like what the Alps were like 30-plus years ago, all owned by local families and run in a traditional way very authentic to the place and culture."