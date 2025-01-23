Travelers Reveal The 6 Biggest Hidden Gems In Europe To Visit (And Two Popular Places To Avoid)

Are finalling pulling the trigger on that trip to Europe you've always dreamed of? Then boy, do I have some recommendations for you. Sure, the Effel Tower looks good on a postcard. And who doesn't want to imagine themselves royalty in London? But consider going off the beaten path this year.

As Robert Frost once said, it makes all the difference. Or something like that. Travelers recently took to Reddit to share their own stories of adventure, and from that you can find some hidden gems. After all Europe is a big place, why not give some of these other places a chance? You'll be sure to make some memories of your own.

Hidden Gems Of Europe

French Basque Country, France

Forget Paris, head to French Basque Country instead. One traveler described it as the perfect place to take a scenic drive.

They wrote, "San Sebastián is a nice town that you hear a lot about, but French Basque Country is also really nice. It's a 30-minute drive from San Sebastián all along the Atlantic coast, and no passport is needed to visit. Saint-Jean-de-Luz and Biarritz are two beautiful towns, and Bayonne is worth a visit for great Basque food. The countryside is amazing, with quaint villages and rolling hills. This part of the country goes to show that there is way more to visit in France than just Paris."

Madeira, Portugal

If you love a place with a lot of scenery then Madiera, Portugal should be on your destinations list.

One traveler wrote, "Madeira, Portugal. I'd always assumed this was a destination for old folks, and I only went a few years ago because there were ridiculously cheap flights from Scotland. I had the best 10 days ever. I loved walking around the huge variety of stunning landscapes: along the coast, hillsides, and deep valleys, and paths that seemed to go in and above the clouds. What a stunning island."

Tallinn, Estonia

Now, we're really getting off the beaten path in our Europe vacation.

"Tallinn, Estonia. I really wasn't expecting much when I visited. In fact, I mostly just went because I was traveling from Helsinki to London and it was an off-the-beaten-path destination for a quick day trip. But wow, Tallinn was beautiful, and the people were so friendly! I'd go back for a proper vacation in a heartbeat," as one traveler describes.

Krakow, Poland

You may be able to pick Warsaw on a map, but if you want to visit a historic part of Europe then consider Krakow. One traveler wrote, "Krakow, Poland, is a stunning city that is often overlooked. Unlike Warsaw, Krakow wasn't devastated by World War II, and the Soviets didn't rebuild anything, so it still boasts its old city architecture. It's genuinely so beautiful, and I'd highly recommend seeing the city center at night."

Iceland

Technically not part of the continent of Europe, but Iceland should totally be on your list to visit. It's honestly underrated. One wrote, "Iceland. Despite its growing popularity and tourism, I still think it's underrated. The nature there is just plain unparalleled by anywhere else I've been in the world. I've visited twice, and I'm already looking to go back a third time."

Slovenia

Not to be confused with Slovakia, Slovenia is a an excellent place to visit if you love the outdoors.

One adventurer wrote, "Slovenia. I went on the recommendation of an old roommate and was blown away. The country is full of absolutely stunning scenery. It's an excellent holiday destination if you like the outdoors or road-tripping. I will absolutely go back at some point."

Places To Avoid

Consider passing on Venice, Italy as it's not quite worth the hype. One traveler found out the hard way. They wrote, "Venice. I know that sounds like blasphemy to some people. But I found it stinky, dirty, and unnecessarily expensive. I was bored within six hours, and I had three days to fill. I ended up traveling out of the city and exploring the lovely surrounding cities and countryside instead of spending my time in Venice."

Meanwhile, Geneva, Switzerland is gorgeous but pricey. It will probably break your pocket book.

One wrote, "Geneva. While it was a pretty city, the soul-crushing cost of everything definitely weighed down my experience there. I never expected to pay 24 francs for a hamburger in my life."