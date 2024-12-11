Wisconsin Father, Who Faked Kayak Death, Arrested After Fleeing To Europe

Authorities have confirmed that they have arrested the Wisconsin father and husband, who faked his own death via kayak accident. He then fled to Europe.

Online arrest records show they booked 45-year-old Ryan Borgwardt into the Green Lake County Jail on Tuesday.

Sheriff Mark Podoll says that the Wisconsin father agreed to return to the U.S. to face his crimes. Ryan ended up boarding a plane and was arrested upon his return to America.

"He's cooperated with us. Came back to the United States," Podoll said. Authorities wanted to locate Ryan after he faked his own death in a kayak accident. He purposely capsized his kayak in Green Lake, making it look like he drowned.

The Wisconsin father then dumped his phone and other belongings into the water. He used an inflatable boat and an e-bike to travel more than 50 miles to a bus. The father then hopped on a plane to begin his new life. Ryan has a wife and three kids who were understandably distraught at his disappearance.

Wisconsin Father Arrested

It appears the Wisconsin father found a mistress, communicating with a Uzbek woman online. Authorities soon learned that Ryan faked his death to leave the country. They communicated with him and apparently convinced him to return to America. He may face obstructing the investigation charges over his disappearance.

In November, Ryan showed off a video of his new apartment and told officers, "I am safe, secure, no problems." The sheriff tried to convince the Wisconsin father to think about his family.

"They are doing okay, that's probably the best thing you could say," Chief Deputy Matthew Vande Kolk explained. "I can't compare their situation to anything I have ever experienced in law enforcement before, I don't have any reference.'

"Borgwardt told authorities last month that he faked his death because of 'personal matters," Podoll said. "One of the things that he did say was he didn't expect us to go more than two weeks in searching for him. Well, I'd hate to tell you he picked the wrong sheriff and the wrong department."