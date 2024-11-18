Joe Biden Just Made History With Latest Visit To The Amazon Rainforest

Joe Biden may be on his way out, but he had time to squeeze in a rainforest tour. Somehow, Biden also made history in the progress. He became the first sitting president to visit the Amazon during their term in office.

It was all a part of optics for the Biden administration. The president used his Amazon visit to pledge his "fight for humanity" against global warming and climate change. During his trip to the Amazon, Biden took an aerial tour on Marine One. He then went to the Museu da Amazônia and the nature preserve itself.

He appeared alongside his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Natalia, and Nobel Prize winner Dr. Carlos Nobre. The visit saw Biden meeting with indigenous leaders. He also used it to celebrate spending $11 billion in climate-related funding.

"The most powerful solutions to fight climate change is all around us — the worlds' forests," Biden said. "The fight against climate change has been a defining cause of my presidency."

Biden Talks Rainforest

He also added, ""Some may seek to deny or delay the clean energy revolution that's underway in America, but nobody — nobody — can reverse it. Nobody."

Biden also made references to Donald Trump in his speech at the Amazon as well.

"I will leave my successor and my country with a strong foundation to build on if they choose to do so. It's true, some may seek to deny or delay the clean energy revolution that's underway in America, but nobody, nobody can reverse it," Biden said. "You don't have to choose between the environment and the economy."

Biden also pledged $50 million towards an Amazon Fund as well a $37.5 million reforestation loan. The Amazon is home to 10% of the world's biodiversity. Biden's appearance signals a renewed focus from the U.S. on the rainforest. However, with Trump taking office, Biden's plans may end up becoming more of a whimper than a bang. Who knows if he continues them.

A senior official said of Trump, "Who knows? Maybe he'll come down here and see the forest and see the damage being done from the drought and other things and change his mind about climate change."