Woman Removed From Plane After Supposedly Fighting With Flight Crew

The supposed incident occurred on an Ibom Air flight. People Magazine reports that a woman was removed from a plane in Nigeria during a flight after arguing with the crew. What caused such an outburst? Apparently, the woman refused to turn off her cellphone.

Woman Is Removed From Plane After Fighting With Flight Crew

In a Facebook post, Ibom Air shared details surrounding the incident. They wrote, "Ibom Air confirms that on Sunday, August 10, 2025, an incident occurred on board our Uyo-Lagos flight involving a passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, whose conduct posed a serious threat to the safety of our crew, passengers, and aircraft." From there, the airline shared that along with all of the other passengers, Ms. Emmanson was instructed to turn off her cellular device.

According to the airline, "she bluntly refused." Then, the pilot made an announcement, prompting a fellow passenger to reach over and switch off her phone for her. Naturally, Ms. Emmanson took issue with that. She had a verbal altercation with that passenger, but the situation seemed to resolve, so the flight continued as scheduled.

However, the issues began to escalate once the plane landed. The airline claims that upon its arrival in Lagos, Ms. Emmanson "waited for all other passengers to disembark and then proceeded to conform to the Purser who had earlier instructed her." During the altercation, Ms. Emmanson supposedly "forcibly tore off her wig, removed her glasses and threw them to the floor, and used her footwear to assault her." Additionally, the airline claimed that she then attempted to "forcibly remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon."

Naturally, if all of this occurred, it is no surprise that the woman was removed from the plane. After all, fighting with the flight crew is not often well tolerated.

The Internet Is Not Convinced

A clip of Ms. Emmanson's removal from the plane went viral. In that video, she is seen standing behind one of the flight crew members and hitting her. Afterward, she is surrounded by some airport security and dragged off into a vehicle. Once inside the vehicle, her resistance continues, and the group seems to use some force. While some people were in favor of the woman's repercussions, many thought the way the situation was handled was incorrect.

Additionally, several people seemed to argue that the airline's claim was not the whole truth. Here are some of the comments left by viewers on the Facebook post.

"Where's the video of it u liers?"

"Are you guys justifying the fact that her cloth was torn???"

"Lies oooo We all saw what happened in the video."

"Dear ibom Please release the CCTV footage We don't beleive you."

Despite the lack of faith, Ibom Air stands firm in its stance. They claimed that the Purser was preventing the woman from exiting the aircraft due to her previous aggressive acts. Then, she was "lashing out violently at security personnel as well." They even claim she went as far as to "assault Ibom Air security personnel and even slapped the ground supervisor."

After the incident, the woman who was removed from the flight was handed over to the Nigerian Police Force for further investigation. Also, Ibom Air has since submitted a report on the matter. Furthermore, they placed a travel restriction on Ms. Emmason, stating that she is no longer allowed to fly on any of their aircraft.