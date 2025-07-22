Southwest Airlines Makes Change To Seating Policy That Leaves People Feeling Divided

Southwest Airlines has been a distinct airline for some time now, thanks to its innovative seating approach. Unlike many other airlines that force you to select your seat when purchasing your ticket, Southwest does things differently. They allowed their clients to choose where they wanted to sit upon boarding the plane. Well, as times changed, so did Southwest Airlines' seating policy. Now the airline has made a change that has left people feeling divided.

Southwest Airlines Makes Change To Seating Policy

The NY Post shared the details surrounding this seating policy change, as well as the reactions to it. While the airline used to operate under a "pick any seat" mentality, it has since switched its tactics. Starting July 29, "Southwest will be assigning seats to customers booking flights beginning on Jan. 27, 2026 — making it the last airline to drop open seating."

While you may assume that this would spark outrage among clients, it appears that the opposite is true. Southwest's Executive Vice President of Customer and Brand, Tony Roach, spoke about the matter in a press release. In that release, he shared that customers wanted "greater control over their travel experience." By changing their seating policy, they have granted customers that.

Furthermore, he stated that "Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our customers — including the ability to select Extra Legroom seats — and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin."

The Internet Reacts

While Southwest Airlines claims that this seating policy change is all about enhancing customer experience, not everyone is on board. The NY Post shared data from a Senate investigation last year that reviewed data from five major airlines. Those airlines included American, Delta, United, Frontier, and Spirit. In that investigation, they uncovered that those airlines, " collectively earned $12.4 billion in revenue from seat fees between 2018 and 2023." Therefore, it is clear that charging for seat selection benefits the airline.

Now, the internet is divided on the issue. Half of the clients are ecstatic about the change. Leaving comments on social media such as, "Outstanding. That mad scramble for seats was always aggravating." However, others are disheartened. Those in opposition to Southwest Airlines' seating policy change left comments like, "The ability to avoid babies and pets was the only reason I flew them. No more." Where do you fall on the great debate?