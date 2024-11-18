Why You Should Have Salt In Your Survival Kit

When it comes to survival kits there are some pretty standard items people expect. Things such as a first aid kit, a water filter, high-protein snacks, and a tarp may all be things you expect to find. However you may be surprised that many common household items can also come in handy in a survival situation. Objects such as dental floss, coffee filters, or chapstick could all make a world of difference. Something even simpler that should be in your survival kit is a common food enhancer. That's right, salt. Read on to find out exactly why you should pack salt in your survival kit.

The Many Benefits Of Having Salt In Your Survival Kit

Salt has many purposes other than flavoring your food. While it might not be the first item that comes to mind when thinking of survival it can prove to be a useful tool. Additionally, it is compact and easy to store, making it an essential survival kit item. Here are the top reasons you should have salt in your survival kit.

1. Acts As A Preservative

If you are lucky enough to know how to hunt and successfully catch an animal you will want to make that meat last as long as possible. Without electricity and freezers, preserving meat proves to be one of the many challenges of the wild. Salt helps with that issue. Salt is a preservative, so if you rub your food with salt it should last a bit longer for you. Having your food last an extra day or two could mean the difference between life and death.

2. It Is An Antiseptic

In addition to helping keep your meat from rotting, salt can also help keep you from getting infected. Salt is an antiseptic and salt water has often been used to treat wounds, scrapes, skin irritations, and more. Reliant Medical Group shares "Salt (sodium chloride) forces the liquid in cells to move out of the body when it comes in contact with them. If there is bacteria in the liquids, it is forced out too, helping to cleanse the skin." So if you have salt in your survival kit and mix it with clean water you have a healing solution.

3. Helps With Sore Throats

While this may not seem like a big deal in the wild, trust me. Every inconvenience when you are stranded in the wilderness seems much greater. Similarly as in the solution above, mix the salt with clean water. If you gargle with this solution it should help alleviate your sore throat. This should help make you more comfortable which will allow you to focus on important tasks at hand.

4. Melts Snow And Provides Traction

If you get stranded in the wilderness in the winter then you definitely want salt in your survival kit. Salt can melt snow and add traction to slippery surfaces. This is essential in the wilderness. You can place salt around your shelter so the snow doesn't get too close. It also lessens the chance of you slipping and falling, which could cause injury. An injury when you are stranded in the wilderness is a worst case scenario.

There you have it. Surprising right? Such a common household item offers so many benefits beyond the kitchen. Be sure to pack it in your survival kit.