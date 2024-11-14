When thinking of a survival kit you probably think of items like a first-aid kit or a knife. While those items are definitely important and highly useful there are some everyday objects that can be beneficial as well. For example did you know that coffee filters could prove to be useful? And I don't mean in case you are craving a cup of Joe while you are stranded in the wilderness. Learn why you should have coffee filters in your survival kit.

Why You Should Have Coffee Filters In Your Survival Kit

While it might not be the first thing you think to pack in your survival kit, it can prove useful. While I know making a warm cup of coffee is low on the priority list when it comes to survival, there are other uses for a coffee filter as well. You can use a coffee filter to help filter water that you find in the wilderness. Contrary to popular belief, boiling water is not always enough. It should be filtered and boiled. Coffee filters can help with that.

Another reason you want a coffee filter in your survival kit is because they can act as disposable plates and bowls if you are trying to eat or drink. While I know it is not ideal, it is better than nothing. Furthermore, if you are really in a bind coffee filters can act as toilet paper as well. I know you think toilet paper is not a necessity but when you're out in the wilderness you will be thankful for it.

Finally, you can use a coffee filter to makeshift bandage or to help stop bleeding of a wound. With all of these useful purposes it is no wonder you should have coffee filters in your survival kit. Other common items such as dental floss and chapstick can prove to be useful as well.