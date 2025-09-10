Why Flash Flooding Has Intensified In The U.S. This Summer, According To Experts

If it feels like weather-related issues have been on the rise, you are not crazy. Dramatic weather patterns have been changing, including an increase in flash flooding. Flash flooding has intensified throughout the U.S. this summer, and now experts are revealing the reasons why they think this is happening.

What Are Flash Floods And How Common Are They?

Flash floods are sudden and intense floods that usually result from heavy rainfall. The National Weather Service shares, "Flash floods can be caused by a number of things, but are most often due to extremely heavy rainfall from thunderstorms." Due to their connection to rainfall, they are more prominent during the summer months. That is because during the warm, summer months, the air is capable of holding more moisture. When this heavy rainfall occurs, the ground loses its ability to properly absorb it, leading to flooding.

Furthermore, the National Weather Service shares the various factors that contribute to the severity of a flash flood. They write, "The intensity of the rainfall, the location and distribution of the rainfall, the land use and topography, vegetation types and growth/density, soil type, and soil water-content all determine just how quickly the Flash Flooding may occur, and influence where it may occur."

Additionally, NOAA shares that "Floods are the most common and widespread of all weather-related natural disasters." Flooding occurs in every U.S. state and "kills more people each year than tornadoes, hurricanes, or lightning."

Experts Share Why Flash Flooding Has Intensified In The U.S.

With that dire news, it becomes even more alarming that flash flooding has intensified in the U.S. If it was already the most common weather-related natural disaster, and now it is happening even more, we are in for a rough surprise. A social media post shared that "So far in 2025, more flood warnings have been issued by NWS than any year on record, since 1986. " Experts blame various things for the increase in flash flooding.

One of those things is population size. Yahoo News shares that more people mean more exposure to flash flooding. In a way, it makes sense. Perhaps the floods were happening at the same time many years ago, but they were occurring in uninhabited areas. Therefore, no one was aware of the flooding, and it was not reported. Now, there are people all across America, so the exposure has increased. While that is somewhat optimistic thinking, experts also shared other reasons why flash flooding has intensified in the U.S.

The Reasons Continue

Another reason is infrastructure. As previously stated, flash floods occur when the ground is so saturated that it can no longer absorb water properly. The outlet shares that, "Densely populated areas are at high risk for flash floods because buildings, highways, parking lots, and driveways reduce the amount of rainfall that's absorbed in the ground." Then that water that is not absorbed gets sent to storm drains, where it collects debris.

Finally, experts are warning that climate change is also playing a significant role. Marshal Shephered, a University of Georgia meteorology professor who previously served as president of the American Meteorological Society, shared his thoughts with Forbes. He said, "A warming atmosphere means more moisture availability to storms." So there you have it, with all these changes, we are literally brewing the perfect storms for flash flooding in the U.S.