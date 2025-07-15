Flash floods just may be one of the most terrifying natural disasters. Unlike hurricanes or some other storms, there are usually no predictive signs of their approach. Then, when they do approach, it is so swift and sudden that most people do not stand a chance of escaping them. With so little time to evacuate, they often claim many lives. Recently, NYC has been experiencing some major flash flooding. In fact, it is the second wettest hour in history for the area.

Terrifying Flash Flooding In NYC Is Causing Panic

NYC saw its largest amount of rainfall during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in 2021. During that time, they saw nearly 3 inches of rainfall. Well, just last night they came staggering close to those numbers again. The NY Post shares that "The Big Apple experienced its second-wettest hour in history as torrential rain drenched the city overnight," with 2.07 inches of rainfall.

The freak flash flooding has caused a bit of panic, rightfully so. Terrifying images began surfacing on the internet. They showed people trapped on trains, commuters struggling through high waters, and subway stations submerged. It is not something you would expect to see every day, that is for sure. The Post also shared that "The 1,2, and 3 trains all ended up being suspended throughout Manhattan as the MTA addressed flooding across several stations." Additionally, many parts of New York were temporarily closed due to the flooding.

What To Do When Flash Flooding Occurs

According to Emergency Assistance, "flooding is the most common disaster in the United States." While there are various types of floods, flash flooding is one of the most terrifying and deadly. Emergency Assistance shares that that is because "they have the destructive power of a regular flood, but come on rapidly, often with little or no warning."

Flash floods typically occur after heavy rainfall during slow-moving thunderstorms. When the rainfall exceeds the amount the ground can absorb, it causes low bodies of water to rise and spill over their banks. In order to best prepare for and handle a flash flood, you can follow these tips.

Before A Flood:

Make a flood plan - know where to go and what to do in the event of a flood

Gather several days' worth of supplies - you want things like nonperishable food items, water, medications, important documents, etc.

Pay attention to flood warnings

During A Flood: