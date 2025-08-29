Wildfires Across The Globe Worsened By Climate Change

The impacts of climate change are being felt worldwide. From issues such as rising sea levels, more frequent heat waves, and warmer ocean temperatures, the effects are numerous. Now, there is another adverse side effect from the changing climate: wildfires. Although wildfires have been happening for centuries, they are being worsened by climate change across the globe.

How Are Wildfires Being Worsened By Climate Change?

As previously stated, climate change affects our planet in many ways. One of those ways is by altering the weather. Climate change has caused temperatures to rise, resulting in an increase in the frequency and severity of heatwaves. This results in less rainfall and increased drought. All of this creates a perfect storm for a wildfire to brew. Currently, the massive wildfires in Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus have been worsened by climate change. The NY Post shared statistics from a study conducted by the World Weather Attribution (WWA). They stated that "the fires that killed 20 people, forced 80,000 to evacuate, and burned more than 1 million hectares (2.47 million acres) were 22% more intense in 2025."

These fires, along with hundreds more that have broken out across Europe, were driven by high temperatures, dry conditions, and strong winds. During their research, the WWA found concerning ties to climate change and extreme weather events. Theodore Keeping, a researcher at the Centre for Environmental Policy at Imperial College in London, noted that climate change is amplifying these drier conditions. With these worsened conditions, he argues that "we are seeing new extremes in wildfire behaviour that have pushed firefighters to their limit."

How To Combat Climate Change

Although wildfires across the globe are being worsened by climate change, we are not without hope. There are several ways you can start combating climate change today to mitigate its effects on our planet. Below are just a few examples of things you can do to dramatically lessen your carbon footprint and begin to revitalize our planet.