Firefighters thought that their prayers were answered when the forecast called for cooler, wet weather. Alas, even with the cool temperatures, high humidity, and intermittent rain, the Wyoming wildfires continue to burn on. Now, residents nearby share that they can see the flames from their front porch.

Even With Cooler Weather Rolling In, Wyoming Wildfires Continue To Rage

Recently, two wildfires broke out in Wyoming. Both the Willow Creek Fire and the Dollar Lake Fire have been spreading rapidly. Together, they are burning across thousands of acres of land. Before the rainfall, firefighters had the Willow Creek Fire 12% contained, while the Dollar Lake Fire remained 0% contained. Now, despite the assistance from Mother Nature, fire management has struggled to contain the fire. Cowboy State Daily reports that "the Sierra/Nevada Team 5 wildfire incident management team in charge of the fire reports 0% containment."

Furthermore, they share that Sandy Wright — who owns the Kendall Valley Lodge on the west side of the Green River, across from where the Dollar Lake Fire is burning— is now witnessing the horrors unfold. Although the river separates her business from the fire, she can still see the havoc it is wreaking. When speaking to Cowboy State Daily, she shared how she can see the flames. "We can see the flames on top of the ridge from the lodge here now," she stated. While the rain did help to dampen the fire somewhat, she admitted that it also created "small specks of wet ash" that fell all around.

However, even the rain did not help Wright and her family sleep better at night. They are still fearful as the fire approaches their business. Wyoming is scheduled to receive more rainfall, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday. Hopefully, that rainfall will help firefighters maintain and put out the fires.