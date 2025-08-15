This past Wednesday evening, a small wildfire was reported about 14 miles east of Thermopolis. Wyoming is no stranger to wildfires, and things seemed to be well-managed. That is, until the wildfire spread to an estimated more than 20,000 acres the following day. Now, as the flames rage on, an evacuation has begun.

Wildfire East Of Thermopolis Grows Large Enough To Prompt Evacuation

The latest wildfire has been named the Red Canyon Fire, and it is wreaking havoc. As the flames continue to burn, the sheriff's office has initiated evacuations of homes in the rural area. Cowboy State Daily reports that the fire is currently raging in the Red Hole, Kirby Creek, and Buffalo Creek areas. Currently, the evacuation is only for those areas that are affected.

While there are road closures in other areas, such as Black Mountain Road just west of Kirby Creek Road, those areas are not yet an evacuation risk. Although this wildlife has grown beyond expectation, James Coates, a 14-year veteran of the Thermopolis Volunteer Fire Department, argues that the town of Thermopolis is not currently threatened.

Not An Immediate Threat

While the town of Thermopolis is not under immediate threat or facing a large evacuation, there is still a potential danger. Coates warns that while the fire is still many miles from town, it is a very "active fire." Additionally, he noted that while some areas have access to fire crews and equipment, many others are difficult to reach.

He also added that given the time of year and the current weather, it doesn't take much for a wildfire to roar to life. "It's a tinderbox out there," he told the outlet. So far, the townspeople are unconcerned. They know the wildfire is there; they can see the smoke over the hills, but they are not panicked yet. Perhaps they are just used to wildfires. Or, they have full faith in the volunteers and fire teams. A type 3 BLM wildfire management team has been deployed. Hopefully, with their on-the-ground firefighters and coordinated air attacks, they can get this fire under control without needing to call in any more evacuations.