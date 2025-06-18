Wyoming Wildfire Continues To Burn As It Gets Close To Historic Lookout Post

As the Wyoming wildfire continues to blaze across the Bridger-Teton National Forest, it leaves destruction in its wake. Despite continued efforts to contain the fire, it continues to burn. Now, it is inching dangerously close to a historic lookout post.

Wyoming Wildfire Burns Close To Historic Lookout Post

The Wyoming Wildfire, known as the Horse Fire, has been blazing for days now. Cowboy State Daily shares that firefighters have been battling the "950-acre blaze" and have now taken precautions to protect a historic fire lookout post. As the flames from the Horse Fire licked closer and closer, firefighters decided to take action. They covered the historic lookout post in an aluminum-based wrap. This serves as a precaution in case the fires venture too close to the site.

While the smoke plumes from the fire are clearly visible, the flames themselves have yet to reach the lookout. That is good news, seeing as the historic lookout post is beloved by many. It was built in 1941 and was later decommissioned by the U.S. Forest Service. Ironically, it was only staffed during times of high fire hazard. In an attempt to protect this site, the firefighters wrapped it in an "aluminized structure wrap" that Cowboy State Daily shares, "is designed to deflect radiant heat and embers."

More On The Deadly Horse Fire

This tragic Wyoming wildlife was the result of a lightning strike. After lightning struck last Friday, the fire started and has been growing ever since. It has now reached nearly 1,000 acres. While firefighters are working on containing it, so far, it is only about 6% contained. One piece of good news is that it is currently the only wildfire of note that is burning in Wyoming.

Even without it reaching the historic lookout post, this fire has been deemed a Type 3 incident, and there are 136 personnel fighting against the flames as we speak. Aerial support is also underway in an attempt to douse the fire from the air. Hopefully, there are no more stalls in the fire assistance due to foolish encounters like drones flying where they are not supposed to be.