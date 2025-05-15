Wyoming Pushes For Wildlife Crossing In Dubois Despite Lacking Necessary Federal Funding

I am a massive advocate for wildlife crossings. It always pains me to see the little critters that lost their lives on the side of the road. Not to mention all the havoc they wreak on the vehicles and people who are driving them. Because cars are going nowhere fast, the next best solution is to create safe spaces for wildlife to cross the roads. Or at least have signs warning drivers to be alert. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department seems to agree with me, as they are pushing for a wildlife crossing in Dubois despite lacking federal funding.

Push For Wildlife Crossing In Dubois

A stretch of highway near Dubois, Wyoming, sees hundreds of deaths a year. The victims are hundreds of mule deer. Besides being detrimental to wildlife, it also poses an increasing risk to public safety. Therefore, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hopeful that the project will continue.

However, there is a slight hitch in the plans. The department is lacking the necessary funding. Cowboy State Daily shares, "Roughly $16 million in federal funding is on hold for a $28 million wildlife crossing along U.S. Highway 26 near Dubois."

Despite the funding issues, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants to proceed with the project. Their director, Angi Bruce, released the following statement: "This crossing project represents a critical investment in Wyoming's wildlife and public safety. We are fully committed to this effort, and it remains the state's highest priority for wildlife crossings."

While this project has a great purpose, it also has deep pockets. It is expected to take "roughly $16 million in federal grants to meet the project's estimated $28 million budget." Saving the environment appears to come at a cost, a high one at that. However, federal funds are in limbo, leaving the project hanging by a thread.

Despite submitting a grant application for design for the project in January, the team has still not received a response. Additionally, the federal government has not offered any expected timeline for this project.

What Happens Now?

Although they have not received the necessary funding yet, it has not deterred the people of Wyoming from wanting this wildlife crossing in Dubois one bit. On the contrary, Cowboy State Daily shares, "The Wind River To Grand Tetons Wildlife Crossing project outside of Dubois has long been a top priority for the state."

People are not just sitting idly waiting for the government's grants. "The Greater Yellowstone Coalition and the WYldlife Fund raised $2.7 million in private donations toward the project." Another $10 million may be available through state funds. People are willing to do whatever it takes to get this wildlife crossing up and running.

WYldlife Fund president Chris McBarnes spoke to Cowboy State Daily about the project. He shared, "The public needs to know that everybody is still on fire for this project. The commitment is still 100%." Construction is hoped to begin in 2027. I wish the state of Wyoming the absolute best of luck with this project. Wildlife crossings are key ways we can help save local wildlife.