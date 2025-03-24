Have you ever seen a wild animal and had the overwhelming urge to pet it? How about snap a photo of or with it? Granted I am thinking more along the cute and cuddly type of animals here, like rabbits, or deer. I doubt many people see a wild wolf and think, let me pet its head. Well, as it turns out even those cute, seemingly harmless animals can be dangerous. One woman shows us all why it is not a good idea to pet a deer.

A woman was out and about, enjoying her time in nature, when she stumbled across a stag. The average person would have soaked up the moment, and perhaps taken a photo from afar. After all, he did look quite majestic. I get it, deer are cute animals and a stag is a rare sight. However, the distance photograph was not enough for this woman. So, like many foolish tourists do, she opted to get a closer shot of the animal.

Selfie or it didn't happen right? The woman positioned herself in front of the stag and angled her camera for the perfect selfie. Luckily for her, the stag seemed cooperative. It even seemed to pose for her photograph. She could have walked away a very happy camper. However, even that wasn't enough for her. She decided to push her luck even further. From there, she extended her hand backwards, towards the stag.

I will be honest, I am not really sure what she was going for here. Perhaps the woman was trying to pet the deer. However it also kind of looks like she was waiting for a high-five or for the deer to place its face in her palm. In a way, this woman got what she wanted. The deer took her bid for interaction, just not in the way she had hoped for. Rather than gently nuzzling her, this stag chose to thrust his antler toward her extended hand. I think she got the memo.

The Internet Reacts

As usual, the internet had some hilarious reactions to this woman who tried to pet a deer. The majority of the comments were in favor of the deer. Most were praising it for its posing and high-five (or antler-five?) capabilities. While the remainder of the comments scolded the woman for her foolishness and considered a slap on the wrist to be a very lucky outcome of the situation. Here are some of the comments.

"Look at me taking photographic proof of how stupid I am."

"I'm rooting for the deer."

"1. Why that Buck look like he posed

2. How the hell did he know how to do a high five ? (antler-five?)"

"Oh please, oh please....take that same photo near a bison or a bear."