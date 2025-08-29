If you are looking for the fountain of youth, you should avoid places that often get hit with heat waves. A new study has revealed that residing in a place prone to frequent heat waves accelerates the aging process. Here is how it happens.

New Study Reveals Living In Areas With Frequent Heat Waves Accelerates Aging

If you are a heat-lover like me, then this news may be devastating. Many people are aware of the basic dangers associated with a heat wave. Excessive heat overwhelms your body's natural cooling system. This leads to excessive sweating, and in more dire cases, heat cramps, heat stroke, or sometimes even death. However, there is now a new drawback to living in an area that experiences frequent heatwaves. A new study has found that exposure to frequent heat waves accelerates the aging process.

The study "analysed data from 24,922 adults in a longitudinal cohort in Taiwan (2008-2022) and used linear mixed models to show that heawaves accelerate ageing." Then, the difference between biological and chronological ages was calculated. The NY Post shared that "two years of cumulative heat wave exposure can add eight to 12 days to a biological age." Your biological age reflects the true health of your body and its cells, regardless of your chronological age.

Furthermore, the results of being exposed to frequent heat waves had comparable impacts to tobacco or alcohol on the body. Although eight to 12 days may not seem like a lot, those small amounts add up over time, particularly if you are exposed to frequent heat waves year after year. The study also shared that "manual workers, rural residents, and participants from communities with fewer air conditioners were more susceptible to the health impacts." Finally, besides accelerating the aging process, heat waves can heighten pre-existing health problems such as heart disease, asthma, or mental health conditions. Therefore, it may be time to consider relocating to a cooler area or investing in a high-quality air conditioner.