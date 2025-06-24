Wedding Gone Wrong Shows Why You Shouldn't Have Goat As Ring Bearer After It Attacks Flower Girl

Talk about goats gone wild! A wedding descended into chaos after a couple decided to have a goat as a ring bearer. Things went from barnyard style to animal style quickly.

A person shared on Reddit's "Wedding Drama" forum about the wedding drama.

"Everyone turned expectantly, phones ready, and instead of a child in a little suit, out came Gregory," the Redditor said. "Gregory is a goat. A real, living goat. In a tuxedo."

Gregory the goat wasn't the peaceful ring bearer the couple thought.

"Apparently, the couple thought it would be adorable to have their pet goat carry the rings," the person continued, adding, "And it might've worked if Gregory was in the mood to cooperate. He wasn't."

Goat On The Attack

The animal ended up dragging the flower girl across the floor as it tried to wander away. "Rather than walk down the aisle, Gregory decided to do his own thing. He wandered off course, dragged the poor flower girl behind him, and made a beeline for the guest book table. He tried to eat it. The actual guest book," they wrote. "My aunt screamed. The groom was cracking up. The officiant barely blinked, a total professional. Meanwhile, the rest of us sat there frozen between confusion and laughter."

Fortunately, the best man proved they were the best man and managed to lure the goat away with a breadstick. Also, the rings weren't damaged. So there's a bright side to all of this chaos.

The Redditor summed up the wedding well. "The ceremony continued, and all was well, except Gregory managed to sneak into nearly every photo, just standing there like he was part of the bridal party. It was chaotic, hilarious, and honestly kind of perfect in its own weird way. I don't know if it was the goat or the love in the air, but that wedding? Unforgettable."

Several other people reacted to the story. One wrote, "Anyone who owns a goat knows it won't cooperate. Sounds like they were hoping for hijinks and got them. ? Very entertaining & fitting for a rustic wedding."

Another wrote, "Great choice. Goats are known to be docile and predictable in their behaviour, as well as dependably toilet trained."