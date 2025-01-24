Video Proves That Mountain Goat Attacks May Be Low But Never Zero

When you are out hiking in the mountains it is always best to be aware of your surroundings. There could be danger lurking just around the corner. However, most people assume the danger is a bear, or falling off of the mountain. Perhaps even a poisonous plant of some sort. Very few people fear mountain goat attacks. However, this video proves that while they are rare, they can happen.

Beware of Surprise Mountain Goat Attacks

This hiker was just enjoy a stroll atop a mountain when he got the surprise of his life. Seemingly out of nowhere, a mountain goat erupts from some nearby bushes. While mountain goat attacks are uncommon, they can be deadly. These animals can be fiercely territorial, and their sharp horns can be lethal if used against you in a fight.

Not to mention that they have specially designed hooves to help the grip onto the mountain's surface. So if they don't injure you with their horns first, they are more likely to knock you off of the mountain than you are them. It seems like this hiker was privy to mountain goat attacks because he reacted rather quickly.

Within seconds he put his camera down and wielded his hand gun. For a moment, I feared for the mountain goat's life. After all, he is just defending his territory from this trespassing hiker, he didn't deserve to die over that.

Stand Off For The Books

The mountain goat and hiker seem to be suspended in time for what feels like an eternity. Neither one budging in their epic mountain high standoff. The mountain goat seemed curious of who was wandering on his turf, while the hiker seemed anxious. Most likely awaiting the horrors that follow when a mountain goat attacks.

Luckily, for both man and beast, neither of them attacked. The hiker tells the animal, " I don't want to kill you." The wild animal seems to take the hint, or generally just loses interest and proceeds to walk off shortly after. While everyone is happy that the hiker did not shoot the animal, many people online still disagree with his actions.

The majority of comments on his video point out that he should have just slowly backed away from the animal, and he could have avoided the entire confrontation altogether. Many of the comments seemed almost chastising of the hiker.

"He should back up slowly ... and do all you can to not shoot a beautiful animal like that... he looked just curious."

"You should have just backed away slowly and given him a little space. Making a little noise as you're hiking will also prevent around 99.9% of those close encounters."

"must have been hard to just move slowly backwards and let the animal go its way, with all the looking for your phone, recording it up close, even getting closer to it and all the pointing your gun at it. holly shit the adrenaline bro...."

"Was pulling a gun on the mountain goat necessary?"