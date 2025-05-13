TV Actor Saves 67 Dogs From Dying At Cruel Dog Meat Farm

I could never imagine hurting a dog, much less farming them for meat. But there are parts of the world where that's more common. A TV actor recently saved 57 dogs from dying at a cruel dog farm.

Actor Daniel Henney partnered with Humane World for Animals to save the dogs from the farm. Thanks to the organization, they shut down the farm and saved 67 dogs in the process. The farm was located in Cheongju, South Korea. Workers had been breeding dogs to use as meat at a local restaurant. This was illegal and in defiance to the Animal Protection Act.

The country will effectively ban dog meat in 2027. Humane World for Animals and Henney have worked to relocate the animals and save them from their conditions. The conditions of the animals overwhelmed him.

"They're not even eating their food, they just want love," he said.

Dogs Rescued

"As a huge dog lover, and dad to a dog meat farm survivor, it was incredibly challenging to see the suffering of these dogs who have endured so much," Henney said in an official statement.

"It makes me all the prouder to have supported Humane World for Animals' successful campaign to achieve a ban because it means no more dogs like these will suffer like this again," Henney's statement continued. "South Korea is embracing a new chapter where dogs are our friends, not food, and that couldn't make me more thrilled."

The actor said that he is "looking forward to following the journey of these dogs as they find their forever homes in the United States and put the dog meat industry behind them."

Meanwhile, Sangkyung Lee, the campaign manager for Humane World for Animals Korea, also weighed in on freeing the animals from their conditions.

"In all the years our charity has been rescuing dogs from these dog meat farms, this is the first time we have done so knowing that a ban is finally consigning this terrible suffering to the history books," Lee said in a statement. "That's an amazing feeling. While the law is successfully dismantling the dog meat industry, we are happy to be able to provide a bright future for the dogs on this farm."

"For them, the dog meat industry is over," he concluded, "and they have nothing but soft beds, full bellies and lots of love ahead of them."