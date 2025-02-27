Someone Abandoned Two Dogs In A Cage In The Middle Of A Utah Desert

Authorities are searching for whoever abandoned two dogs. They left the poor pooches in a cage in the middle of a Utah desert, no less. It's clear that whoever left the animals intended for them to die.

On Monday, Hurricane Animal Shelter shared in a Facebook post about the tragic find. They said that the two dogs were found in a cage near Quail Lake and had "no food or water." Two hikers stumbled across the two dogs and immediately took them to the shelter.

"We have minimal information on who left them. No colIars or microchips," Hurricane Animal Shelter wrote in the caption. "If anyone knows additional information that could be helpful in this case, please contact us at 435-635-8314."

The animal shelter is angry that someone would do that to the animals. Locals agree with the sentiment, pointing out that they're living beings and shouldn't be disposed of in such a brutal manner.

Two Dogs Caged In The Heat

"Everybody needs to stop thinking that animals are disposable. They're not disposable," Hurricane resident Andrea Kaz told Fox 13 Salt Lake City. "In a case like this where they're found in a cage, they left them to die. This wasn't, 'Hey, maybe you can fend on your own.' It's 'I'm leaving you here, and I'm leaving you here in the sun, crated, to die.'"

Police are currently investigating the issue to see if they can find who left the animals behind.

"If every single person in the country were to adopt eight animals, we could clear the shelters," Kaz said. "But within weeks, because of lack of spay and neuter and people not being responsible pet owners, the shelters would then again be full."

She added, "So this isn't something that's a one type of solution. This is all-encompassing. Everyone needs to be responsible."

Meanwhile, people online are outraged that someone would leave the two dogs caged up like that.

One person wrote, "This is absolutely awful how could anyone with a soul and heart do such a cruel thing. I'm so glad they were found in time."

Another also wrote, "Unbelievable!!! People are really getting on my nerves!! How freaking pathetic and sick do you have to be to do something so EVIL,! Thanks for saving them!! They look like nice dogs!!!"