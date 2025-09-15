There are numerous travel experts available. Some share the best destinations to travel to on a budget, while others share the most luxurious stays. Now, a new type of travel expert is emerging — those who provide you with travel tips for the plane ride. Some experts share tips on how to stay more comfortable while flying, while others offer you hacks to save money. Now, one travel expert is sharing the foods you should and shouldn't order on flights based on his own experience.

Travel Expert Reveals The Foods You Should And Shouldn't Order On Flights

What you eat while flying sky high is a critical decision — particularly if you're on a long flight. After all, no one wants the tummy rumbles as they are enduring turbulence. Not to mention that those airplane bathrooms are not the ideal spot to get sick or have stomach issues, just saying. So, if you are looking for tips on which foods you should and shouldn't order in flight, then this is the article for you.

One Mile At A Time contributor Ben Schlappig shared all of his tips when it comes to eating on a plane. First, the expert made sure to point out his dietary preferences. He identifies as a "lazy pescatarian." Later, he admits that "I primarily eat fish and veggies, as that's what I like most; I maybe eat chicken once a week, and maybe have a steak once every couple of months." He shares this with his readers to explain how he makes some of his food selections while on board.

For example, one of his tips is to usually avoid ordering seafood while flying. Besides the unpleasant aroma that it may emit for you and your seat neighbors, it also comes with a risk. The NY Post shares that when it comes to seafood, "there's a higher risk of spoilage or foodborne illness if the meal hasn't been stored properly." However, due to his eating preferences, Schlappig often takes the risk because, besides fish, the only other non-meat dish is usually pasta, which he does not find nutritious enough.

More Foods You Should And Shouldn't Order On Flights

Besides the seafood, the travel expert also advises against ordering anything you wouldn't eat the next day after a night out. He urges his readers to think of airplane food in the same way as leftovers. Then he explains, "I think it's important to consider the realities of airplane food. Food isn't cooked on planes, but rather the food is prepared in a catering facility many hours before you actually consume it, and is then reheated in the galley."

From there, he shares foods that he thinks are great options to order when flying. Schlappig shares, "When it comes to dishes being reheated, I tend to think that soup, curry, and/or Asian vegetarian dishes reheat extremely well. For example, I love Indian food, and when I order takeout, it tastes every bit as good the next day as when it arrives. The same principle applies to planes, in my opinion."

Here are some of his other tips regarding foods that you should and shouldn't order on flights.