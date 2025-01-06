The Worst Seats On An Airplane If You Hate Noise

Believe it or not, certain seats on an airplane are actually known to be quite a bit louder than the others.

According to the NY Post, the loudest seats on any airplane are those that are closest to the bathrooms and galleys. That means that on wide-body aircraft, the first several rows of first-class are actually a bit noisy. Moreover, on those wider planes, seats near the cockpit, the middle galley, and the aft galley are also loud. For reference, the aft galley is located at the back of the plane and is used for food preparation and other in-flight operations. The middle galley is located in the middle of the plane between cabins.

Interestingly, in narrow-body aircrafts, the noisy seats are near the cockpit and the aft, which is where the galleys and bathrooms are located.

So what does that mean? Regardless of whatever aircraft you walk on, it is a safe bet that the back seats on the plane will be noisy. The back of the plane not only hosts the bathrooms and flight attendants but is also generally a bumpier ride. The distance from the plane's wings makes the ride bumpier and louder for those seated in the rear of the plane.

Quiet seats are located in front of the plane's wings. The seats directly behind the wing are loud, as the engines sit on the wings themselves. The noise generated by the engines is pushed backward. Therefore, seats directly behind a plane's wings are loud.

Where Are The Noisiest Seats On An Airplane?

Flying is kind of uncomfortable, but I suppose that is expected when traveling hundreds of miles an hour. Making it all the more interesting, planes fly thousands of feet above ground. Such a feat is something we all can take for granted.

With that said, it is fun to complain. Complaining makes the mundane inconveniences of our world something entertaining. A good story almost always involves some good old-fashioned complaining.

So on that note, try and sit in front of the plane's wings, for a quieter, smoother ride. Or perhaps you want to sit in the back, so you can complain about the ride once on the ground.