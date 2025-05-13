4 Cool Luxury Hotels In America That I Can't Wait To Stay At For A Boujee Vacation

I have the travel bug —I can't help it. I love to explore the world and see all the beauty it has to offer. However I have to admit, I don't think I gave America enough credit. When imagining traveling, I always dreamt of going to some far off destination. Sinking my toes in the sands of tropical beaches, or hiking up mountains in Switzerland. Now, various locations in America have been added to my bucket list and it is all thanks to these incredible hotels. If you want to travel, but don't want to leave the country you have to check these out. Here are 4 luxury hotels in America that make me want to travel within the country.

1. Dunlap Hollow - Incredible Cave Dwelling In Ohio

As the claustrophobic type I never thought that a cave hotel would be on my bucket list — and yet here we are. However, this hotel screams luxury and I want in. I'm not the only one who thinks this place is fancy, it is so popular you need to book it a year ahead of time. The 1,500-square-foot cave house features crystal chandeliers, a hot tub, and an epic library. Not to mention it also has heated floors, huge windows, and humidifiers. So no cold, damp cave here. Instead think of a light, bright, modern luxury home nestled in the wilderness.

2. Omni Mount Washington Resort - High Class Comfort In New England

This hotel definitely makes it on the list of luxury hotels in America It is stunning! Seriously, the photos make it seem like a place that only movie stars would stay. Uniq Hotels shares that the aim of this hotel was "to create the grandest hotel in the White Mountains, with high-class comfort and luxury in a rugged wilderness setting" — I would say that they succeeded. With red roofs and columned porches, this hotel boasts stunning, uninterrupted views of the beautiful landscapes. Besides beauty, the hotel is full of historical artifacts as well. While I would definitely go for the dining and the views. The supposed paranormal activity is the only thing about this hotel that makes me hesitant.

3. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge- Eco Chic In The Heart Of The City In New York

I will the first to admit, I am not a huge fan of New York. However, I would go there for one of America's most unique hotels. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is unlike anything I have seen in the city. It combines eco-chic with luxury with its panoramic views of the city and warm wooden floors. Not to mention it is teeming with plant life and features an epic pool and incredible cuisine. Throw in a luxurious spa and fitness center and you really have all that you need.

4. Sagamore Pendry Baltimore - Beauty And A View In Baltimore

If you are like me and enjoy a boujee vacation than this luxury hotel in America may be perfect for you. Uniq Hotels shares that this location used to "serve as a landing point for immigrants arriving in the USA." Now, it serves as a luxury hotel destination to soak away all of your troubles. With modern style and chic furnishings this place makes you feel fancy from the moment you walk in. They have divine cuisine served at their signature restaurant by Andrew Carmellini - Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur. Not to mention the rooms all boast views of stunning gardens or the harbor themselves. Don't even get me started on the pool. Surrounded by the marina, it truly is the focal point of this hotel.

Now I need to know? Would you stay at any of these luxury hotels in America? I know I would stay at them all but I honestly think I am reserving that cave one first!